Latest News: WB Governor On Violence; Noida Ambulance Rates Capped; Times Square Shooting

West Bengal Governor 'disgusted' With Inaction On Violence, Says No Reports Submitted

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Satuday, expressed his frustration on Government's stance for the alleged post-poll violence going on in the state. The Governor tweeted informing about the discussion held with the police chief in Raj Bhawan after he was called for a meeting in the evening. He also said that the police chief came without any 'papers of reports'. He has directed the security officials to send the data at the earliest.

Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice called on me at Raj Bhawan at 6 PM today.



Unfortunately both came without any paper or reports sought. Directed them to send the same without delay. In a sense disgusted with such stance. Hope there is appropriate response now. pic.twitter.com/RJUnCZp1VY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 8, 2021

Read full story here

Ambulance Rates Capped In Noida; Helpline Launched To Register Overcharging Amid COVID-19

After Bihar, now the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration of Noida on Saturday fixed a cap on rates charged by ambulances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The action comes as there have been several reports of ambulance drivers charging a preposterous amount from helpless COVID-19 patients wanting to reach hospitals. The new rates are expected to come as a sign of relief for critical COVID-19 victims. According to the new rates:

Rs 1,000 will be charged for 10 km from those who travel without oxygen support.

While ambulances with oxygen support will not charge more than Rs 1,000 for a maximum of 10 km and Rs 100 for every km thereafter.

Ambulances with ventilator or Bi-pap support can charge Rs 2,500 for 10 km and thereafter, Rs 200 per km.

Read full story here

Chhattisgarh: Dantewada SP Urges Maoists To Surrender, Offers Free COVID Treatment By Govt

In a rare move, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav urged Maoist leaders in the Chhatisgarh district to surrender and avail free COVID-19 treatment from the administration on Saturday. Pallav claims that top Maoist leaders including Sujata (member DKSZC) who carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakhs are suffering from food poisoning & Coronavirus. He offered these Maoists to avail free treatment for the infection by the state administration. Chhattisgarh has 1,31,041 active COVID cases, 6,88,918 recovered cases and 10,158 fatalities.

Read full story here

New York: Three Bystanders, Including A Four-year-old Shot In Times Square

Three people, including a four-year-old girl, were shot in New York City's Times Square following gunfire that broke out after a dispute. The city's police officials said that the victims were not involved in the dispute that led to the gunfire. The three victims were innocent bystanders, according to New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio. In addition, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, stated a family from Brooklyn was visiting Times Square with the child to buy toys.

"It appears that all three are innocent bystanders," Shea said.

.@NYPDShea shares details of the shooting in Times Square tonight that left 3 people injured, including a 4-year-old. pic.twitter.com/5iKkZXZGRW — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

Read full story here

Some States Witness Plateauing Trend In COVID-19 Cases, Experts Express Hope

As the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, people in different parts of India are witnessing strict lockdown-like restrictions in order to curb the coronavirus contagion. Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday released a statement in which he said that in the past seven days, 180 districts in the country have not seen a single new case of COVID-19, no new infections have been recorded in 18 districts in the last two weeks and 54 districts have not witnessed any new infection the last 21 days.

"For the last 7 days, 180 districts in the country have not seen a single new case of Covid-19. 18 districts have not recorded any cases in the last 14 days. 54 districts have not witnessed any new case in the last 21 days," said the Union Health Minister.

Read full story here