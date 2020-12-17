Latest Stories: From Agriculture Minister Writing To Farmers To ISRO Launching PSLV-C50

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Agriculture Minister writes letter to farmers with 8-point assurance, exposes Oppn's lies

As the farmers' protest enters the 22nd day on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written an open letter to all the farmers to clear confusion over the three contentious agrarian laws. The Union Minister concluded his 8-page long letter to the farmers with six assurances that the Centre is ready to provide. Tomar has so far led six rounds of deliberations with the farmers' unions which have ended inconclusively and has maintained that the Centre remains open to further deliberations as well.

ISRO launches PSLV-C50 carrying India's 42nd communication satellite from Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 at 3:41 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota on Thursday. Marking ISRO's second launch during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country in cases of disaster management and satellite internet connection. The new CMS-01 satellite will replace the current GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011.

CRPF writes to WB Police ahead of Shah's visit; highlights lapses during attack on Nadda

In a major development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday wrote to West Bengal Police, seeking the state's cooperation during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The CRPF's letter comes as a significant development for the state which had witnessed a severe lapse of security during BJP National President JP Nadda's visit which was followed by an attack on his convoy by TMC-flag bearing goons with bricks and stones. Highlighting the shocking events of the attack on Nadda on December 10, the CRPF pulled up the West Bengal Police categorically stating that adequate police deployment was not available during the BJP Chief's visit.

Defence Ministry to procure Rs 27,000 crore worth of equipment from Indian manufacturers

In another major boost to the indigenous Defence Industry, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved proposals worth Rs 27,000 Cr centred at procuring defence equipment from Indian manufacturers. In the meeting, Capital Acquisition proposals of various Weapons, Platforms, Equipment and Systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force were approved at an approximate overall cost of Rs. 28,000 Cr. Out of the 7 proposals worth Rs 28,000 Cr, 6 proposals valued at Rs 27,000 Cr were granted to the Indian industry in a boost to both the 'Make in India' and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Kejriwal & all AAP MLAs tear copies of Centre's Farm Laws; pass resolution against them

Lashing out against the Centre, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, tore copies of the Centre's Farm Laws in the Delhi Assembly while debating a resolution against the farm laws. Urging the Central government to not 'become worse than the British', Kejriwal noted that 20 farmers have died since the protests started 22 days ago. The 70-seat Assembly, where AAP has 62 seats, passed the resolution with all AAP MLAs tearing the Centre's Farm Laws. Incidentally, the Kejriwal government had notified the laws on November 23, after the President's assent.

