Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Targets BJP Over Kangana Ranaut Controversy

Referring to actor Kangana Ranaut, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday targeted BJP by saying that the party supports a person who called Mumbai-Maharashtra as Pakistan and police a mafia.

"No question of taking that actress' name, she does not deserve it. Without taking her name, I would like to say that society should think if a political party looks after a person who called Mumbai-Maharashtra Pakistan and called police a mafia," he said in Pune.

Deshmukh had earlier questioned the Y level security given by the Centre to Kangana in light of her war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and other Sena leaders, after she slammed the Mumbai Police for its inaction on Palghar lynching case, besides the lackadaisical investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given 'Y' level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena, or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all parties should condemn the person who insults Maharashtra," he remarked.

Kangana shows rule book

The Shiv Sena run BMC in Mumbai has demolished Kangana's office on an extremely short notice which was condemned by the Mumbai High Court as well, after which the actor has filed for seeking damages over her property demolition.

She took to Instagram on Sunday to invoke the rule book about the civic body and said that demolition of building structure can be done only after giving 15 days notice to affected person.

"Demolition of building structure can be done only after giving 15 days notice to affected person - If Municipal Corporation violates procedure while demolishing building, but the structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded and in all cases where such compensation is awarded the same should be invariably recorded from officers who have acted in violation of the law," she said on Instagram.

The BMC had submitted an additional affidavit in the Bombay High Court, terming the claims made by Kangana Ranaut in her plea seeking Rs 2 crore damages as ‘baseless and bogus’. The civic body reiterated its claims that ‘unlawful alterations’ had been carried without the requisite permissions.

Kangana had submitted a petition in the HC on September 15, seeking damages of Rs 2 crore, calling the demolition of a portion of her office in Bandra’s Pali Hill as ‘illegal.’

The actor’s property that served as the office of her production house Manikarnika Films had been razed amid high drama as she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali on September 9. The demolition had been carried out after a 24-hour ‘stop work notice’ had been pasted at the property, citing ‘illegal alterations.’ In her plea, Kangana accused the BMC of taking a premeditated decision with ‘malafide intentions’, even before rejecting her response to the notice.

