Kangana Ranaut gets relief as court quashes case against actor over tweet on beef

Kangana Ranaut has received a clean chit from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case filed against her for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ The court has quashed a case against the actor for tweeting that there was ‘nothing wrong in eating beef’ in 2019. The court did not find any merit in the argument that she had promoted the consumption of beef with her statement.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Points Out Key Takeaway As UP CM Yogi Adityanath Plans 'biggest Film City'

Kangana gets clean chit over tweet on beef

Kangana in a tweet from May 24 in 2019 had written there was ‘nothing wrong’ in eating beef or any meat. She asserted that it was ‘not about religion.’

Highlighting that her brother was a non-vegetarian, she claimed that she had turned vegetarian eight years ago and become a 'yogi.' She also wrote that she did not believe in one religion.

There is nothing wrong with eating beef or eating any other meat. It's not about religion! It's not a hidden fact that Kangana turned vegetarian 8 years ago and chose to be a yogi. She still doesn’t believe in just one religion. On the contrary, her brother eats meat. (1/2) https://t.co/keiUO3WP3P — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 24, 2019

A person named Navneet Gopi had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court ‘outraging the religious feelings’ of his and an 'entire community' by ‘putting a post on social media to promote the consumption of beef.’ In his petition, he also informed that he had registered a complaint against Kangana in Ludhiana in August this year.

READ: BMC Terms Kangana Ranaut's Plea For Rs 2 Crore Damages Over Property Demolition As 'bogus'

The court in its verdict noted that the post prima facie did not amount to commission of an offence punishable under 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. The court noted that the tweet, on the other hand, had described the person as a vegetarian. "It cannot be construed at all, that it promotes consumption of beef much less by way of advice," the court stated.

“In view of the above discussion, this Court has no hesitation in holding that the petition is vague and misconceived,” judge Manoj Bajaj noted as he dismissed the petition.

Kangana in legal issues

Meanwhile, Kangana is embroiled in numerous other cases at the moment. One is where she has approached the Bombay HC seeking damages of Rs 2 crore after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished a portion of her office in Mumbai on September 9. Numerous complaints had also been filed against her for her comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as she expressed her anger about the demolition.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in the film Panga earlier this year. She is now set to begin the shoot of her film Tejas. Thalaivi, Dhaakad and film on Ram Mandir, that she intends to produce, are some of the other films in her kitty.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Poses For 'sun-kissed' Selfie Amid Mountains, Netizens Hail 'real Queen'

READ: Kangana Ranaut 'not Ladaku; I Never Start A Fight, Will Quit Twitter If Proved Otherwise'