Mamata Banerjee Joins Anti-CAA Rally, Compares Act To Citizenship Provisions Abroad

The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee participated in an anti-CAA rally at Kolkata and addressed the crowd over her apprehensions about the Act. She targeted the Centre over CAA and stated that the other countries have a system of acquiring green cards, they don’t discriminate or change the system for a few. Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the personal data acquired by the Centre through Aadhar card.

Mamata Banerjee on CAA

Talking about having a non-discriminatory system for providing citizenship, Mamata Banerjee said, “Our movement will continue. It won't stop. Unless CAA is taken back. There is a system, abroad they give green card. Their system is not discriminatory, they don’t claim that they can give citizenship to one person and refuse giving it to others. All of our bodies have the same organs hence you all will always be a human. Every region has its own language but at the end of the day we are all Indians, remember. If one says, get out you aren't a citizen, it's not that easy.”

Mamata Banerjee on Aadhar card

Talking about Aadhar and Pan cards, the Chief Minister added, “They (BJP) say without Aadhaar and Pan you aren't a citizen? Then what will work? Your magical tabeez? The moment you enrolled Aadhaar they stole money from banks. Aadhaar won't be considered in NRC, Pan won't be considered, then only CAA will happen? How many bullets have been fired in Bengal?”

“Our MPs went to Lucknow and they were detained. And look, BJP leaders came here and did a rally here, did anyone stop? They can't even walk in a rally; they rode a jeep. From Andhra to Kerala, there have been several protests. In Jharkhand, the govt has changed. Protests are happening. Take care BJP, don't use your stain guns. We wear whatever we want to wear, you say clothes can say who one is... culture says who one is... BJP is dangerous,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee thanks protesters

Thanking the protesters for showing up in big numbers, the Bengal CM said, “I want to thank all citizens who are here. From artists to students. This is an iconic place, Gandhi Bhavan is the place of peace where Gandhiji called for Hindu Muslim unity. Hence, we have decided to walk from Swami Ji’s house to Gandhi Bhawan. Till we have an iota of blood, we won't let Bengal and India be divided. Won't let brothers and sisters get separated. We all will stay together in peace and happiness. Bengal is our matribhoomi (motherland).”

