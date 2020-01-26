Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Congratulates Padma Awardees, Terms It 'People's Award'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his first Mann Ki Baat address of 2020 congratulated this year's Padma Awards recipients and said the high number of nominations for the same showed public trust in the tradition which has now become "people's awards". This address was significant since it came on the day India celebrated its 71st Republic Day with much jubilance. Padma Awards were conferred to 141 people.

"Like every year, Padma Awards were announced last evening (Saturday). I request you to read about all these awardees. Discuss their contribution with your family. Over 46,000 nominations had been received for 2020 Padma Awards. This number is 20 times more than what it was in 2014," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

PM Modi added, "These numbers show people's trust that Padma Awards have now become people's awards. Today, the entire process of Padma Awards is online. Earlier, these decisions were taken by a select few, now they are totally people-driven. In a way, there is a new trust and respect for Padma Awards in the country." He also noted that most of the winners of Padma Awards are those who have risen to this level through untiring hard work despite their limited resources. "Their strong will power, a spirit of service and selflessness inspire us all."

2020 के पद्म-पुरस्कारों के लिए इस साल 46 हज़ार से अधिक नामांकन प्राप्त हुए। ये संख्या 2014 के मुक़ाबले 20 गुना से भी अधिक है। यह आँकड़े जन-जन के इस विश्वास को दर्शाते हैं कि पद्म-अवार्ड, अब People's Award बन चुका है: पीएम मोदी #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Cr2YBxFaNp — BJP (@BJP4India) January 26, 2020

The Mann Ki Baat address comes hours after President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Republic Day parade at Delhi's Rajpath along with Chief guest – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Marking a first, PM Modi had paid tribute to martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial which was inaugurated on February 2019. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were present.

