PM Modi Highlights Diversity In India With Photos From Republic Day Parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 26, highlighted the diversity that was showcased during the Republic Day Parade earlier in the day. He further expressed his pride in the cultures living 'happily' in India. The national capital hosted the grand 71st Republic Day parade.

India’s diversity strengthens us.



We are proud that so many cultures live happily in India.



We saw some glimpses of India’s diversity during the #RepublicDay Parade today. pic.twitter.com/N70mS2kAIX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The 90-minute long Republic Day Parade which commenced was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

The Defence Ministry this year had selected 16 states, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and six Ministries to participate in the Parade. The states included- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

PM Modi pays homage

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. He also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion.

Prime Minister @narendramodi pays his respects to those who have fallen



Lays wreath at National War Memorial #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/UGwGgnzDML — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

