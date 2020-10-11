In Big Decision, Aarey Metro Car Shed To Be Moved To Mumbai's Kanjurmarg, Says CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the planned Aarey Metro car shed will be relocated from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. He also said that his government withdrew cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey.

"We withdraw cases registered against people who were protesting against the proposed metro car shed in Aarey. The proposed car shed has been shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg," Thackeray said. In a webcast, Thackeray said the project will be shifted to government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. "The land will be available at zero rates," he said. He said the building which has come up in Aarey forest will be utilised for some other public purpose. "About Rs 100 crore expenditure was incurred for the purpose and it won't go waste," he said.

Thackeray said the government had earlier declared 600 acres of Aarey land as forest but now it has been revised to 800 acres. There will be no infringement on rights of tribals in the Aarey forest, he added.

Maharashtra CM directs withdrawal of cases

Last month, Uddhav Thackeray had directed the state Home department to withdraw cases registered against protesters in 2019 for opposing felling of trees for a proposed metro car shed in Aarey Colony, a prime green lung of the city. The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting.

The request for withdrawal of cases was made at the cabinet meeting by state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, which was supported by deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other ministers. "I thank all the cabinet colleagues of the MVA government for prioritising and realizing the importance of sustainable development and green governance and supporting such issues," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

He said the protesters were citizens standing up for future of the planet. "To hold them from stopping desired work was one thing but to press police charges was another. We can't have cases against those who stand up for environment and forests," he said in another tweet.

Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony last October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line. Police had booked at least 38 protesters under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly).

The Mumbai Metro 3 project comprises a 33.5 km underground corridor running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route. In total, there will be 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground. At present, nearly 78% of the tunnelling work has been completed.

(With PTI inputs)