MHA Declares 9 Persons Seeking To Fan Terrorism In Punjab As 'designated Terrorists'

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, July 1, declared 9 persons associated with the Khalistan movement as 'designated terrorists' under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These individuals were involved in various acts of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and other countries.

As per the Centre, they have been seeking to destabilise the country by trying to revive terrorism in Punjab through their "anti-national" activities. The MHA stated that this reinforced the Narendra Modi government's commitment to strengthening national security. The designated terrorists include individuals operating from Pakistan, Germany, the US, the UK and Canada.

Here are the newly designated terrorists:

1. Wadhawa Singh Babbar: Pakistan-based Chief of terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International

2. Lakhbir Singh: Pakistan-based Chief of terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation

3. Ranjeet Singh: Pakistan-based Chief of terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force

4. Paramjit Singh: Pakistan-based Chief of terrorist organisation Khalistan Commando Force

5. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda: Germany-based key member of terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force

6. Gurmeet Singh Bagga: Germany-based key member of terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force

7. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: US-based key member of Unlawful Association Sikh for Justice

8. Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada-based Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force

9. Paramjit Singh: United Kingdom-based Chief of terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International

Read: J&K IG Reveals Details About Sopore Terror Attack, Slams Rumours On Civilian's Death

Home Ministry declares 9 persons incl. Wadhawa Singh Babbar, a key leader of Babbar Khalsa Intnl, Lakhbir Singh, Pak-based Chief of terrorist org Intnl Sikh Youth Federation &Ranjeet Singh of 'Khalistan Zindabad Force, as designated terrorists under UAPA Act 1967 pic.twitter.com/QAvx8vLxQl — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Read: J&K: Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Anantnag District

UAPA Act amended in 2019

The Union government introduced a bill to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on July 8, 2019, empowering the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists. Earlier, only organisations could be designated as terrorist organisations. This bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 24 and August 2 respectively.

In September 2017, the Modi government invoked the new provision to designate 4 individuals -- Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 bomb blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists.

Read: Terrorists Hurl Grenade At 50 RR Camp In Budgam; No Loss Of Life Or Injury Reported

Read: 'Hizbul commander And Two LeT Terrorists Neutralised; Doda District Terror Free': J&K DGP