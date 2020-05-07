Migrants No Longer Need To Obtain Individual Medical Certificates For Travel: Maha Govt

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government revised the lockdown guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 in the state. It stated that the migrants desirous of travelling to the home state should be screened at the time of commencing the journey by using a digital thermometer and symptomatic examination. Moreover, this testing will be done free of cost by the medical officer of the government, municipal corporation or registered medical practitioner hired by the municipal corporation.

The Addendum added that the medical person-in-charge shall issue a single list of passengers indicating that they have been screened and found not to be displaying any influenza-like illness. In a huge relief for the migrants, it specified that there was no need to obtain individual medical certificates. Currently, there are 16,758 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 3094 patients have recovered while 651 casualties have been reported. With 10,714 cases and 412 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in Maharashtra.

All-party meeting in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Thackeray's Cabinet colleagues Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar and leaders of other political parties participated in the discussion. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Fadnavis revealed that various issues including the controversial Sion Hospital video, doctors testing positive for COVID-19, and lack of bed management had been raised.

Claiming that there was inconsistency in the novel coronavirus figures of the ICMR and BMC, he urged the state government to report the cases accurately. Furthermore, he stressed the need for migrants to be stopped from undertaking the journey to their native places on foot. The BJP leader also urged the Maharashtra government to contemplate the gradual restarting of the economy and providing a fiscal stimulus.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an all-party meeting via conference over #COVID19. Deputy CM & NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Congress' Ashok Chavan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and other leaders were also present. pic.twitter.com/jrgkvWAy9E — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

