'Help Us Help You': Health Min Urges People To Maintain Social Distance, Work-from-home

As the entire country witnesses a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health tweeted out simple guidelines that people needed to follow during the pandemic. As per the latest figures, India has recorded over 500 cases of the novel disease which has resulted in the death of 9 people across the country. To tackle this the Centre and State governments have imposed stringent restrictions on movement including lockdowns in an attempt to arrest the spread of the virus. The Ministry of Health in their latest illustration therefore urged people to 'maintain social distancing' by avoiding any mass gatherings or meetings.

#IndiaFightsCorona



Let us contribute in the fight against #COVID19.



Work from home and work online.

Maintain social distancing.

Help us to help you.#HomeQuarantine#SwasthaBharat#HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/P7bpWZWnS9 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 24, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported till now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases of about 97. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

