The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mobile Service Will Resume, Once Suspension Orders Lifted: Bharti Airtel

General News

In a statement, Airtel said that the company is working with the government and will lift the suspension on mobile services as soon as possible

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bharti Airtel

In a statement, telecom service provider Airtel said that the company is working with the government and will lift the suspension on mobile services as soon as possible.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Sec 144 Imposed In Karnataka, UP, Delhi

'Working with the government'

The statement released by the firm read, "We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS, and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running." 

Earlier in the day, Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of the Airtel group was asked about the suspension of the internet in various parts of New Delhi. Mittal said the firm that was bound to comply with government orders and that the firm is following the orders.

Vodafone also tweeted in response to queries on the micro-blogging site.

Multiple residents from across the national capital have reported that they have not been able to make the basic use of their phone - make calls, SMS or access the internet irrespective of the network they have subscribed to. The government had notified the firms to cut off the internet beforehand, so as to decrease the spread of inflammatory messages. 

READ: Ravi Shankar Prasad Assures Constitutional Validity Of CAA: 'Govt Will Speak To Students'

While exact areas affected by the suspension haven’t been pointed out by either of the telcos, on the basis of user complaints on social media -- Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate were some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls were suspended. 

Protests have erupted across India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and in order to curtail the protestors the government has imposed Section 144 in multiple places, including Delhi, parts of UP, Karnataka, etc. 
 

READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Appeals With Folded Hands To The Centre' To Roll Back CAA

READ | 'Emergency Services Get Affected If Protest Not Held At Designated Places': Delhi Police

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES