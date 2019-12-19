Mobile Service Will Resume, Once Suspension Orders Lifted: Bharti Airtel

In a statement, telecom service provider Airtel said that the company is working with the government and will lift the suspension on mobile services as soon as possible.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir, Sec 144 Imposed In Karnataka, UP, Delhi

'Working with the government'

The statement released by the firm read, "We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS, and data in certain areas in Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running."

Earlier in the day, Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairman of the Airtel group was asked about the suspension of the internet in various parts of New Delhi. Mittal said the firm that was bound to comply with government orders and that the firm is following the orders.

Vodafone also tweeted in response to queries on the micro-blogging site.

Hi! As per the directive received from the Government, Services are stopped at few locations (Jamia, Saheen bagh, Bawana, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mandi House and part of Walled city). As a result of this you will not be able to use services till 1pm at these locations - Heena — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) December 19, 2019

Multiple residents from across the national capital have reported that they have not been able to make the basic use of their phone - make calls, SMS or access the internet irrespective of the network they have subscribed to. The government had notified the firms to cut off the internet beforehand, so as to decrease the spread of inflammatory messages.

READ: Ravi Shankar Prasad Assures Constitutional Validity Of CAA: 'Govt Will Speak To Students'

While exact areas affected by the suspension haven’t been pointed out by either of the telcos, on the basis of user complaints on social media -- Seelampur, ITO, and India Gate were some areas where internet services, SMS and voice calls were suspended.

Protests have erupted across India against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and in order to curtail the protestors the government has imposed Section 144 in multiple places, including Delhi, parts of UP, Karnataka, etc.



READ: Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Appeals With Folded Hands To The Centre' To Roll Back CAA

READ | 'Emergency Services Get Affected If Protest Not Held At Designated Places': Delhi Police