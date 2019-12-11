MP: Man Remarries His Wife And Marries Her Cousin At Same Wedding

In a recent bizarre incident, a 35-year-old man not only remarried his wife but also tied the knot with her cousin at the same wedding ceremony in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. According to reports, Dileep Parihar, the groom was already married to his wife Vinita before he married his sister-in-law, Rachna. The ceremony became the talk of the town as soon as the video of the twin marriages went viral on social media. Parihar is also the sarpanch of Gudawali.

While talking to a local media outlet Parihar said that he got married once again with Vinita, wife of nine years, and also married her cousin Rachna as Vinita has not been keeping well and wanted someone to take care of their children. Parihar further added that he got married to Rachna with Vinita's consent. He exchanged garlands with both the sisters at the wedding so that someone could look after his three children, two girls and a boy. Bigamy is also considered an offence under the Hindu Marriage Act, however, Bhinds Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares said no complaint has been received so far in this case.

"Vinita is unwell and wanted me to marry again so that someone can look after our three children, Parihar said.

Another bizarre wedding incident

In another bizarre incident that took place in Nangaljat village of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, being late to his own wedding cost the groom his bride, as well as landed him in a legal soup. Faced by a no-show, the bride decided to call off her wedding with the prospective groom and got married to another man at the same venue instead. According to reports, the couple had earlier tied the knot in a mass wedding event six weeks ago and were going to get married again with 'proper rituals' before the bride went to her in-laws' house. But when the groom arrived 'late' with the baraat, the bride -- who was allegedly already distressed over the constant dowry demands by the groom’s family -- got married to another man instead.

(With PTI inputs)

