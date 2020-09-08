'Proud Of You': Netizens Lionize Tamil Nadu CM After He Pledges To Donate His Eyes

While launching the dedicated portal of the state Health and Family Welfare Department to help eye donors on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami pledged to donate his eyes. The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed between August 25 and September 8 in India every year. It is observed to raise awareness about donating one’s eyesight to others after their death.

The Chief Minister also launched the website www.hmis.tn.gov.in/eye- donor, which would be helpful to people interested in eye donation. Additionally, this website will help create a registry of such persons and also spread awareness on the subject, the official release said.

Registration could be done by sharing personal details including mobile phone number and e-mail and pledge to donate their eyes following which an e-certificate would be sent to them.

Netizens react

Soon after Chief Minister's announcement, netizens came up with a plethora of comments. The following are some of the reactions the CM received for his noble work.

Chief minister of Tamilnadu Announced to Donates his Eyes for the Account of #National_Eye_Donation Fortnight.



We proud of you #Thalaiva.. @CMOTamilNadu The First CM in India who goes to Donate. 🧡🌱✌️ pic.twitter.com/hKCKo3c7g9 — கே கங்காதரன் (@Gangatharanvks) September 7, 2020

That's awesome 😄 — Masked Hero (@Yxaz33556) September 7, 2020

