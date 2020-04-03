Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Asks Landlords To Waive Rent For 3 Months Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged landlords across the eastern state to waive off or defer rent for three months in order to ease the financial burden on the poor. CM Patnaik's call comes on the back of the nationwide lockdown which has bright a number of activities to a halt, resulting in a loss of income for a number of people.

Patnaik urges waiving rent

It is time for everyone to be there for each other as the entire country is under lockdown & fighting an unprecedented pandemic of #COVID19. Appeal house owners to be compassionate to poor & waive off or at least defer the rent by 3 months. Let’s show the world that #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/KhSbrtJFTg — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 2, 2020

In a message on his Twitter account, CM Patnaik said, "The world is facing an unprecedented crisis with Covid-19. The country as a whole is under lockdown, and we as a state are leaving no stone unturned in fighting this humanitarian challenge. Let each one of us rise up and be there for each other during these hard times. Appeal all landlords to be compassionate during this hour of crisis and waive off or at least defer the rent for our tenants for three months. Tenants should not be asked to vacate for non-payment of rents during the crisis period. Let us show the world that Odisha cares."

Earlier in March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also appealed to the landlords to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in installments if the tenant cannot instantly make arrangements. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated that we cannot leave a poor person destitute and hungry during this time of crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced that the country will be in lockdown for three weeks effective midnight that night. He stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

