Omar Abdullah Issues First Response As Mehbooba Mufti Is Shifted To Her Home Under PSA

Issuing the first response on the order of shifting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to her own residence - 'Fairview Gupkar Road', National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has said that she must be set free. The J&K administration issued an order stating that Mufti's detention under PSA will continue, adding that her official residence has been declared as subsidiary jail. Since his PSA was revoked, Omar has spoken numerous times against the detentions, calling it 'immoral & unjustified', and has demanded the release of Mufti and other political leaders of the valley.

READ: 'In all COVID-19 news', Omar Abdullah points out Mehbooba Mufti's 8 months of detention

. @MehboobaMufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 7, 2020

READ: Mehbooba Mufti issues first response after government revokes Omar Abdullah's detention

Mehbooba Mufti's detention continues

The J&K administration has on Tuesday shifted former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, to her own residence but has said that her detention under PSA will continue. On February 6, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had slapped the stringent PSA against Mufti and Omar, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Political leaders of J&K were placed under preventive detention ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

The order issued by the Home Department stated that Mufti was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence. Before shifting her, the government accorded the status of subsidiary jail to her official residence with immediate effect.

READ: 'Made Art 370 trend again', says Omar Abdullah after being trolled on 'Corona Gone?' jibe

Last month the government also released both National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. Earlier, taking a dig at the present 'regime' after Omar's release, Mufti had alleged that they feared the women the most. "Glad he will be released. For all their talk of Nari Shakti & women emancipation, it seems like this regime fears women the most," she said.

READ: Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence; ex-CM's detention under PSA continues