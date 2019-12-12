The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Open Library Moment By Pune Students Has Books Accessible To All Round The Clock

General News

A group of students in Pune has started what they call an 'Open Library Movement' and have installed an open bookshelf at Jeet playground in Kothrud

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Open Library Movement

A group of students in Pune has started what they call an 'Open Library Movement' and as a part of the unique initiative have installed an open bookshelf at Jeet playground in Kothrud. The library is open 24 hours, all seven days of the week and can be accessed by anyone.

As of now, the library has 200 books but they are planning to expand the collection, depending on the number of books the group receives from people. 

Open to all 

The books in the collection include a wide range of English and Marathi novels along with various competitive exams books and popular biographies including those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar and so on.  

The bookshelf has been placed along one of the walls in the playground where people can come and drop books they no longer need and pick up something from the collection on the shelf. The group also has a Facebook page.

Speaking about the unique concept, Abhishek Awchar, an author by profession and member of the ‘Open Library Movement’ said that they have introduced the concept of an open library in Pune not only to encourage reading habits amongst people but also to motivate them to share books.

He added that the group has been offered financial aid by many people but does not want to involve grants. They will accept books and bookshelves only and believe in the citizens to take the cause ahead.

Read: NASA Releases Ebook With Glimpse Of Earth From Space At Night

Read: BJP Distributes Book Containing Govt Achievements In Last 6 Months To MPs

The library works on the democratic principle -- for the people, by the people, and of the people -- and is maintained by the local residents. The group aims to put out almost 100 more libraries by the end of the year 2020. They have also shared their contact information for anyone who wants to be a part of their moment.

Read: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo Gift Bags And Books To Nobel Prize Museum

Read: Ranveer Singh May Play Indian Comicbook Superhero Nagraj On-screen. Read Details


 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST