Petition For Arnab Goswami Draws Signatures From Across The World Amid Relentless Support

Extending solidarity and support to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and raising their voice against the harassment of the Maharashtra government, 466,720 people have signed the petition for him on Republic World till Saturday morning. The anger against the forceful arrest of Arnab has invited international criticism against the Maharashtra government as well, even as protests are being held nationwide in support of Arnab and the Republic team.

While demonstrations have taken place in parts of the United States against the Maharashtra government, as many as 19272 people from the US have signed the petition (till 11 PM, 6 November). 400,573 people from India have extended support to Arnab and signed the petition that demands action against the illegal detention of Arnab and his immediate release.

#IndiaWithArnab | We NRI completely oppose what's happening in Mumbai & Maharashtra; Freedom of speech is the basis of a democratic country. Please do not bring older closed cases against anyone without court's permission, says Anil Thakkar from Chicago

Support has also poured in from various other places, with 7181 signatures on the petition from the United Kingdom, 6195 from Canada, 5008 from Australia, 4113 from UAE, 1259 from Singapore, 857 from Malaysia, 856 from New Zealand, and 810 from Germany.

This petition is an appeal for support, a symbol of solidarity and a message on behalf of 130 crore Indians that they will come together and fight this brutal bludgeoning of the heart of our democracy, liberty and fundamental rights in an independent democratic Republic of India. This petition is a statement to every quarter of power that the people of India will not remain mute spectators to the breaking down of law and order, the high-handedness of a state machinery and the open physical assault on a citizen of India.

#IndiaWithArnab | It is not done, we don't support what's happening, Arnab Goswami should be released immediately, says Sumit Gupta from Chicago

The petition demands urgent intervention to end this prevailing Emergency in Maharashtra, immediate action against the Mumbai Police commissioner who has led an assault on the fourth pillar, strongest action against those sitting in the highest offices of power, choreographing the brutal assault on Arnab Goswami and his family, and on the rule of law, an immediate removal of all the Mumbai Police officers who physically assaulted Arnab Goswami, among other things.

#IndiaWithArnab | Almost 4.75 lakh people have signed the petition backing #ArnabGoswami; his plea against illegal arrest will be heard at noon today

Arnab's shocking arrest

On Wednesday morning, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out, with videos from inside the house showing how they had not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically manhandled his son. It was later confirmed that he was arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a case that was closed with a report filed in 2019 and 'reopened' without the court's permission. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

Arguments in Bombay High Court

Arnab Goswami’s lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, put in blistering arguments before the court against the arrest in the 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been 'reopened' by the Maharashtra police without the court's permission, something that was also noted by the CJM in Alibag who refused the police custody of Arnab. Salve also implored the courts to look through the smokescreen and stated that the fact that Arnab Goswami will 'scream' against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was not a ground for custody. The next hearing of the case will begin at noon on November 7.

