PM Modi and Prince Charles shower London Temple with praise on its silver jubilee

PM Modi and Prince Charles took to social media on Thursday to hail the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir located in Neasden, London on its silver jubilee. Inaugurated in 1995, the London temple completes 25 years. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his joy while Prince Charles shared a congratulatory message on Twitter along with a link to a video message for the London temple.

PM Modi on London Temple's 25th Anniversary

PM Modi visited the London temple when he was the CM of Gujarat. He wished and praised the Neasden Temple on the occasion of its silver jubilee and also shared pictures from his visit. PM Modi also praised the Swaminarayan Mandir for its community service. Check out his tweet.

Neasden Temple marks it’s silver jubilee. The Temple has been at the forefront of many community service initiatives. It has brought people together and inspired them to work for humanity.



When I was Gujarat CM, I had the honour of visiting the Temple. #Neasdentemple25 #LM25 pic.twitter.com/SsFzI2oUJP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

Prince Charles on London Temple's 25th Anniversary

Prince Charles also shared his message for the London temple on Twitter as well as on a video message. He was full of praises for the temple for being the first of it's kind and for serving the community. He also praised the BAPS volunteers for their services amid the coronavirus pandemic. Check out his tweet.

The first of its kind outside India, @NeasdenTemple serves the local community as a place of worship, learning, celebration, peace and community service. #NeasdenTemple25



Watch HRH’s message in full ⬇️https://t.co/4lEthOy1Uk pic.twitter.com/SZsAt9Ud3Z — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 20, 2020

On the 25th anniversary of @NeasdenTemple, The Prince of Wales has sent a message praising the British Hindu community for the way they have worked together during the pandemic. #NeasdenTemple25 pic.twitter.com/WZUedTIOvQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 20, 2020

Prince Charles also shared a video message for the London temple and recalled his visits to the temple especially on the occasion of Holi and Diwali. He went on to praise the remarkable craftsmanship of the building. Prince Charles also talks about his meeting with the founder of the London temple, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, in his video message full of praises for the Mandir. Check out Prince Charles' video message.

More on the London Temple

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is the actual name of the London temple located in Neasden, London. It was inaugurated by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1995. The London temple, popularly known as the Neasden Temple, is a part of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) organisation. At the time, it was the first traditional and authentic Hindu temple in Britain and Europe. The London temple was named as the biggest Hindu temple outside India in the Guinness World Records 2000 but was replaced by the other BAPS mandirs over the years. No iron or steel was used in constructing the London temple, it is purely made out of stone, particularly Indian marble, Italian marble, Sardinian granite and Bulgarian limestone.

