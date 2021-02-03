PM Modi Extends Independence Day Greetings To Sri Lankan Counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa

On the occasion of Sri Lanka's 73rd anniversary of the Independence Day which will be celebrated on February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Based on shared linguistic, religious and cultural traditions, PM Modi reiterated the shared deep-rooted millennia-old ties, according to a statement released by the High Commission of India in Colombo, reported ANI.

"He underlined the cooperation between the two nations over the past year, including in the joint fight against the COVID19 pandemic. He further wished that the strong ties between the two nations would be further cemented in the years to come, and contribute to the progress and common prosperity of our peoples," the statement read.

The High Commission further stated that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the interactions between India and Sri Lanka at the leadership level continued which has resulted into significant strides in the field of development cooperation, trade and economic ties, people to people contacts.

On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the rollout of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme in which healthcare workers from across the country were vaccinated. Sri Lanka's PM Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated the government of India on taking this very important step with massive COVID-19 drive.

Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic. @IndiainSL https://t.co/fcx8bO7RfV — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) January 16, 2021

Sri Lanka receives Covishield vaccine gifted by India

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on January 29, thanked India for its generosity after he received five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine gifted by New Delhi under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. President Rajapaksa was at the Colombo international airport to receive the consignment of free Indian COVID-19 vaccines which arrived on a special Air India flight.

(With ANI Inputs)