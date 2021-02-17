PM Modi Inaugurates Oil & Gas Projects In Tamil Nadu, Points Out India's Import Dependence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of key oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi has inaugurated the Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section of the Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin natural gas pipeline in Tamil Nadu. In his address, the Prime Minister also dedicated the Gasoline Sulfur-Free (Desulfurization) unit of Manali-based Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation and also laid the foundation stone of the Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.

PM Modi launches oil and gas projects in TN

After the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said, "We are here to celebrate the beginning of important oil and gas projects, not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country. Indian Oil's 143-km-long natural gas pipeline from Ramnathpuram to Thoothukudi that is being launched today will monetize the gas from ONGC's gas fields. This is part of a larger natural gas pipeline project being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore. It will benefit several areas in South India. In 2019-2020, India imported over 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet domestic demand. I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say that had we focused on these projects much earlier, our middle class would not be burdened."

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section will be 143 kilometres long, with the project costing about 700 crores rupees. The project will help in utilizing the gas from the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) gas fields and making natural gas available to industries and other commercial users. Construction of a gasoline sulfur-free unit has cost about Rs 500 crore.

Kaveri Basin Refinery to be in Tamil Nadu

Kaveri Basin Refinery will also help in reducing emissions and will contribute towards a cleaner environment. The Kaveri Basin Refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 90 lakh MT per year. It will be set up through a joint venture of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 31,500 crore. It will produce motor spirits and diesel that meet BS-VI specifications, and polypropylene as a value-added product. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the start of these projects will bring social and economic benefits to the state. In addition, the country will move towards self-sufficiency of energy. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Palaniswami and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion via video conferencing.

(with inputs from ANI)

