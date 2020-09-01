INCOOP 2020: PokerStars' Online Tournament With Rs 9.05 Crore Prize Money Begins Sept 3

PokerStars India is all set to host the first edition of the India Championship of Online Poker (INCOOP), starting September 3, 2020. According to the press release, INCOOP will be PokerStars' biggest online poker tournament series and the company is also offering a whopping total of Rs 9.05 crore as guaranteed prize money. It will be a three-week tournament series and will include 205 power-packed events, including 100+ knockout tournament.

INCOOP will give players of all levels the opportunity to become the next India poker champion. PokerStars informed that the series will culminate in a three-day ‘Main Event’, guaranteeing a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The buy-ins will be starting as low as Rs 110, but the players can buy over Rs 10 Lakh worth of tickets in additional giveaways. Moreover, an additional Rs 10 lakh worth of cash prizes via the Series leaderboard is also set out.

INCOOP 2020 follows the second edition of the India Summer Championship of Online Poker (INSCOOP), which was organised back in May. PokerStars informed that the Summer Championship hosted over 185 events with a wide number of players joining in. Players who participated in INSCOOP achieved record-breaking heights for PokerStars India with a total prize pool payout of Rs 8.6 crore.

This time with INCOOP, PokerStars plans to go even bigger. PokerStars ‘promises’ that the upcoming championship will be ‘three weeks of cracking gameplay’ from one of the ‘biggest’ and ‘most trusted’ brands in online poker in India.

INCOOP Leader Board

The offer commences on September 3 and runs until September 22, 2020.

Every time one plays an INCOOP event, they will get points based on your finishing position. "Only INCOOP events are considered eligible for this promotion".

In the event of a tie for the top position of the Leader Board, the total amount won in INCOOP events will be used to determine the winner.

Leader Board prizes will be credited within 72 hours after the completion of the last INCOOP tournament.

To participate and to get more details, you can visit www.pokerstars.in/about/responsible-gaming.

