Sony PS5 Won't Have Backward Compatibility With PS3 And Predecessors; Ubisoft Says

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is one of the highly-anticipated gaming consoles that is set to launch later this year. There have been numerous rumours surrounding the specifications and features of Sony’s next-gen gaming console ever since it was first announced. However, one of the most notable features of the next-generation gaming console is its support for backwards compatibility with its predecessors.

French video game company Ubisoft recently shared a post on its support page claiming that the Sony's upcoming gaming console will only have backwards compatibility for supported PlayStation 4 games, but it won’t be backwards compatible with older PlayStation consoles including the PS3, PS2, and PS1.

Ubisoft later removed the statement which has been raising many questions, although the actual reason behind the post is not clear. And while Sony has never denied backward compatibility support for the PS3 and earlier versions, it has only claimed in the past that the company is working to bring the support to more than over 4,000 PS4 titles. The company was also believed to have gone through and is possibly still going through individual titles with the game developers and publishers to make sure that all the games can effectively function on the PS5.

PS5 price

The pricing of Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been one of the biggest questions in the minds of gaming enthusiasts ever since the news of the gaming console first broke out. Unfortunately for the fans, Sony is yet to reveal the pricing details for its next big console. However, a Bloomberg report has claimed that it takes around $450 for Sony to manufacture the console. While it does not indicate its pricing for the end consumers, industry experts believe that the PS5 could retail for about $500 or above. However, this is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

PS5 release date

Though a particular date is unclear at this moment, the company has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will finally release during Holiday 2020. This is around the same time Microsoft will launch its next-generation Xbox Series X.

Image credits: PlayStation