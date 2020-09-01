How To Throw Someone In Fall Guys On PlayStation 4 And Windows PC?

Fall Guys has been creating a lot of buzz within the gaming community since launching on August 4. The title that has been inspired by a number of popular game shows has now become the most downloaded video game on PlayStation Plus and is also topping the Steam charts.

The online multiplayer game boosts of rich colourful graphics and features very simplistic controls. It is important that players are well versed with these controls to be able to make progress and unlock a number of rewards along the way.

One of the most important techniques in Fall Guys involves throwing your opponents off the surface to eliminate them out of the match. This also allows you a greater chance of winning the match as more the number of players who get eliminated, the closer you will get to winning the crown. So let us quickly find out how you can throw other people in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

How to throw people in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout?

Throwing your opponents in Fall Guys is quite simple and doesn't require much effort. The first thing you need to do is go towards a player (target) who is near the edge of a surface and grab them. This will prevent them from moving around. Now, you can easily throw them off to secure an elimination. Here’s a look at how it is done on Windows PC and PlayStation 4.

Fall Guys controls for throwing people on PlayStation 4

For PlayStation users, the first thing you need to do is sprint towards your target. Once you reach behind them, tap and hold the ‘R2’ button on your controller. This will have the character open up his arms and get a hold of the target. Now, grab the left thumbstick on your controller and drive it forward to throw the opponent off. Release the 'R2' button when using the thumbstick.

Fall Guys controls for throwing people on PC

For those on Windows PC, you need to grab your target by pressing the ‘Shift’ key on the keyboard once you are close enough. Now, you need to tap the ‘W’ key and release the ‘Shift’ key on your keyboard.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store