In Pics: Joe Biden And Harris' White House Win Celebrated With Fervour

“I want people to know we’re not waiting to get the work done,” US Presidency elect Joe Bidne said in an address to citizens in Wilmington, Del.

Written By Zaini Majeed
US Elections 2020
1/13
(AP Photo)

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and members of the Biden family, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff take the stage  

US Elections 2020
2/13
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A supporter of President-elect Joe Biden waves the American flag as fireworks go off Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

US Elections 2020
3/13
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. 

US Elections 2020
4/13
(AP Photo)

People celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.

US Elections 2020
5/13
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden's favour.

US Elections 2020
6/13
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the US.

US Elections 2020
7/13
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to the crowd after he spoke Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

US Elections 2020
8/13
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage together, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

US Elections 2020
9/13
Twitter/@ChrisBalladarez

Thousands of people came out to celebrate in the streets of Los Angeles.

US Elections 2020
10/13
Twitter/@ChrisBalladarez

People celebrate as Joe Biden wins the presidential election over Donald Trump.

US Elections 2020
11/13
Twitter/@ChrisBalladarez

Joe Biden's election win and Kamala Harris' history-making ascension to the vice presidency celebrated across the US.

US Elections 2020
12/13
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden, center, with his wife Jill Biden and members of this family on stage, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

US Elections 2020
13/13
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after playing a round of golf, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington.

