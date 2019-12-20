Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Questions About The Authenticity Of FAQs On CAA And NRC

Reacting to media reports about FAQs on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised doubts about their authenticity on Friday. Observing that they were neither signed nor posted on any government website, she questioned the legal validity of the FAQs. Moreover, she noted that the penalty for failing the NRC test was very high. While the Citizenship Amendment legislation was cleared by both Houses of Parliament, the NRC process has not officially commenced as of now. However, top leaders of the BJP such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly asserted that the NRC would be conducted across the country to weed out “infiltrators”.

Details of the FAQs

The FAQs released purportedly by "government sources" has the title- "Do not get misled, do not fall to misinformation". Thereafter, there is a list of 13 questions and answers pertaining to the fear of people regarding the implementation of CAA combined with NRC. It has been asserted that no Indian belonging to any religion should worry about the NRC. Moreover, it has been mentioned that the standard of proof for citizenship will be different from the NRC process in Assam. Also, the FAQs give an assurance that the NRC would not discriminate against atheists, transgender community and so forth. But, the FAQs have not convinced many people due to some of the inherent discrepancies. For instance, in the answer to question 7 regarding documents required to prove citizenship, it is stated that Aadhaar can be designated as an admissible document. However, the official position of the government has been that Aadhaar can be accorded to even non-citizens fulfilling certain conditions.

Government Sources have released a fact sheet on frequently asked questions on the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct

