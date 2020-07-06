Punjab Boy Spends Rs 16 Lakh From Father's Account On PUBG Mobile Game

In a bizarre incident that took place in Punjab, a 17-year-old boy reportedly spent Rs. 16 lakh from his parents' bank account for in-app purchases on popular mobile game PUBG (Players Unknown Battle Ground). As per reports, the boy used the money to buy virtual ammunition, artillery, cosmetics and passes for online tournaments. The boy has now been made to work at a scooter repair shop by his father as punishment and his mobile phone has also been seized, as per media reports.

The boy reportedly told his parents that he was using the smartphone to study online amid the coronavirus lockdown. The money he used for making in-app purchases was kept as savings for the boy's father's medical expenses. The boy also reportedly emptied his mother's provident funds account. The card and bank account details were already saved in the smartphone, making it easy for the boy to make transactions. The boy's parents reportedly revealed that he would delete messages after making transactions, which made it impossible for them to know. The parents found out about the massive transaction when they received details from the bank.

The father of the boy reportedly said that he used his mother's phone to transfer money from one account to another to avoid nil balance. The boy has now been asked to work at a scooter repair shop as his father said he is hopeless now that the money is gone. The parents of the boy while talking to the press, said that they had to snatch his smartphone and make him work at the repair shop to teach him the lesson as to how hard it is to earn money.

15-year-old boy spent Rs 2 lakh on PUBG

In a similar incident from Punjab's Mohali, a 15-year-old boy reportedly used his grandfather's pensions account to make in-app purchases worth Rs. 2 lakh. The teen who started playing the game in January this year, reportedly learned to make online payments from a senior at school. He used the amount to buy UC credits and to level-up in the game. The family came to know about the payments after they made a routine check to the grandfather's account.

