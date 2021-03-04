Ram Janmbhoomi Complex Extension: Trust Purchases Additional Land For Rs 1 Crore

An official of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said on Thursday that the trust has purchased 7,285 sq ft of land adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, as per its plan to expand the area of ​​the Shri Ram Temple (Ayodhya) complex to 107 acres from 70 acres. The land has been purchased by the trust, which is constructing a grand temple for Lord Ram in this holy town of Uttar Pradesh, at the cost of Rs 1 crore. The official informed that the owner of the land has been paid at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot for his land.

The first extension of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex

The new land purchased by the trust for the extension of the temple complex is situated next to the Aharfi Bhawan. The registry deed of the land has been signed at the office of the sub-registrar of Faizabad. The land is now registered in the name of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust as owner Deep Narain signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet of land.

After the registry deed done in Faizabad, Tiwari said, "I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust."

Trust plans to achieve more land

As per the sources, the trust is looking forward to expanding the complex even further. Hence, it is in conversation with the owners of the houses, plots, temples and open land adjoining the Ram temple premises. The sources informed that the Ram temple will be constructed on five acres of land, however, trust plans to expand the land to provide other facilities in the complex including a library, museum etc. The trust has targeted to acquire 107 acres, but 14,30,195 square feet of land is yet to achieve.

(with inputs from PTI)

