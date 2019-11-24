As Maharashtra Holds Its Breath, Ramdas Athawale Makes 'humble Request' To Sharad Pawar

As the Supreme has agreed to hear the writ petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP on Sunday at 11.30 am against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, President of the Republic Party of India Ramdas Athawale said, "They (Sena-Cong-NCP) have the right to go to court, but we also have the right to form the government. We had to take this decision of forming the government without Shiv Sena because of their adamance."

'I humbly request Sharad Pawar to join the NDA'

Athawale further stated, "I humbly request Sharad Pawar to respect the decision taken by Ajit Pawar for the benefit of Maharashtra and join the NDA." Commenting on the Supreme Court hearing which is set for Sunday, Athawale said, "I believe Supreme Court will ask them to wait till November 30. We will respect whatever decision the Supreme Court will give. The responsibility to prove majority is on all of us. I am confident that on November 30 we will cross the required number of 145 and form the government."

Fadnavis takes oath

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

BJP-Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

