Republic Top 10 Headlines: Cong Slams Kerala Govt; Pakistan Left Red-faced; COVID & More

'Covishield Accepted In 16 European Nations' Cheers Adar Poonawalla; No EU Nod Yet

In a boost to the Serum Institute of India (SII), 16 European nations have allowed travellers inoculated with Covishield to enter their countries. Sharing a news report on Saturday, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted that vaccinated travellers must read the entry guidelines as it may from country to country. SII is yet to apply for formal marketing authorisation in the EU.

Mumbai Rains: 11 People Killed After A Wall Collapse On Shanties In Chembur Region

In a recent update on the Mumbai rains, on Sunday, July 18, 11 dead bodies have been recovered after the walls collapse in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide. Search and rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and fire brigade, and local police teams.

MEA Slams UN Body's 'disrespectful Comments On SC' In Its Call To Stop Khori Gaon Eviction

Issuing a response to UN body's call to halt the Khori Gaon evictions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, expressed concerns at the body abusing the position of Special Rapporteurs. Claiming that the UN body did not await MEA's official response before issuing a press release, MEA expressed shock at the UN body's disrespectful remarks against the Supreme Court. Advising the Special Rapporteurs to understand the importance of upholding the law, MEA stated that India is aware of its international human rights obligations through its UNHRC membership.

Haryana DyCM's Grandfather Om Prakash Chautala Flays Centre; Predicts Mid-term LS Polls

Two weeks after being released from jail, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala claimed that there can be a mid-term General Election in India anytime soon. A 4-time Chief Minister, he is the grandfather of current Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala who was jailed since 2013 after being convicted along with his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others over the illegal recruitment of 3206 junior basic teachers. Serving a 10-year prison term, he was on emergency parole since March 26, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Left Red-faced As China Stops Work On CPEC Project After Fatal Bus Blast

In further trouble for Pakistan, China stopped the work on the Dasu Hydropower Project after 9 Chinese nationals were killed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) was constructing a hydroelectric plant on a river near Dasu as a part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. While lauding the efforts of everyone who participated in the rescue efforts, the CGGC announced that it will retain the bare minimum Pakistani staff for maintenance.

'Raj Thackeray Is Leader That Maharashtra Wants': BJP Clear Air On Rumours Over MNS Tie-up

On Saturday, BJP made it clear that an alliance with MNS was out of the question until the Raj Thackeray-led party altered its hardline stance regarding "outsiders". This comes amid speculation that Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Thackeray are likely to meet in Nashik. Moreover, rumour mills were abuzz that the possibility of an alliance for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, and Thane will be discussed in the meeting.

'Deplorable Act’: Congress Slams Kerala Govt For Relaxing COVID Curbs During Bakrid

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi expressed his disapproval of the Kerala government's decision to relax lockdown restrictions on July 18, 19, and 20 due to Bakrid celebrations. Calling the decision 'deplorable', he said that "If Kanwar Yatra is wrong, so is Bakra Eid public celebrations".

No Evidence On Increase In Tuberculosis Cases Due To COVID-19 Complications: MoHFW

Clarifying the possible impacts of COVID-19 complications, on Saturday, July 17, the Centre has stated that there is not enough evidence to suggest, there has been an increase in Tuberculosis (TB) cases due to COVID-19. The statement was released in line with the media reports that claimed there was a sudden rise in cases of Tuberculosis (TB) among COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Govt Approves 10 Pc Discount In Fares Of DTC, Cluster Buses On Tickets Purchased Through App

The Delhi government approved a 10-per cent discount in the fares of the DTC and cluster buses on Saturday on tickets purchased through its e-ticketing mobile application.

ENG Vs PAK 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch England Vs Pakistan Live

A confident Pakistan would be hoping to clinch the T20I series against England when the two teams lock horns with each other at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men In Green drew first blood with an emphatic 31-run win in the series-opener on Friday.

