Republic Top 10 Headlines: IPL Auction 2022, Biden-Putin To Talk Today; & More

Lalu Yadav Replies To PM Modi's Attack On Political Dynasts: 'If One Has No Son...'

Stung by PM Modi's jibe on 'political dynasts', RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Friday, took a jibe at PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claiming they were jealous of Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's progress. Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav said that it was 'not his concern that PM Modi had no offspring and Kumar's son was not fit for politics'. RJD held its annual party meeting on Friday headed by Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav.

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin To Hold Telephonic Conversation Today Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday is scheduled to engage in phonic conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden amid mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine. According to Russian media reports, citing Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday, the virtual meeting will be held between the two presidents "in the evening (as per) Moscow time." However, Peskov stressed that the request for the phone call "was preceded by a written appeal from the US side."

Jaishankar Visits Australia's Shrine Of Remembrance To Honour Memory Of Fallen Soldiers

Following the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meet, EAM S Jaishankar on Friday visited the Shrine of Remembrance, which is one of Australia’s largest war memorials. Notably, Australia hosted India, Japan and the US for the QUAD meeting in Melbourne and the top diplomats bolstered cooperation in areas including the economy, security, COVID-19 pandemic and free and open Indo-Pacific. After the meet, Jaishankar, in a Twitter post, informed that he visited the war memorial in Melbourne in order to honour the memory of the fallen soldiers.

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IPL Mega Auction 2022 Online

The big day has finally arrived as players will be keeping their fingers crossed to land an IPL deal during the IPL Auction 2022. While fans are eager to know which team their favourite cricketers will be representing in the IPL 2022 season, with some of the top names available in the auction pool, teams will be battling hard to get the signature of some of the best players in world cricket.

Hijab Row: Karnataka Extends Holiday For Universities, Colleges Till February 16

The Karnataka government has extended holiday for all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) till February 16 in view of the Hijab row, announced Minister of Higher Education Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana while requesting everyone to maintain law and order.

The holiday starting from February 12 up to February 16 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: EU Ambassadors Okay Extra $1.36 Bn Of Macro-financial Aid To Kyiv

French Minister for Economic Affairs, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire revealed that European Union ambassadors have approved the European Commission (EC)'s proposal to quickly provide $1.36 billion (or 1.2 billion euros) of macro-financial aid to Ukraine for strengthening "Ukraine's resilience" amid the potential Russian invasion.

US Sees India As 'critical Strategic Partner', Calls Its Role In QUAD 'very Significant'

Washington sees New Delhi’s role in QUAD as a “very high priority” as it has a “very significant” element including the much-enhanced ability to speak frankly about issues in the region, said a top US official on Friday. Speaking during a press call, a senior Biden administration official previewing the US’ Indo-Pacific Strategy highlighted the importance of ties between the US and India. The official called India a “critical strategic partner” and expressed US’ desire to continue building on the “very good work” in order to significantly broaden and deepen the relationship between the two nations.

India-Australia To Unlock Trade, Investment Opportunities; EAM Welcomes Opening Of Borders

In his first visit to Australia as External Minister, S Jaishankar and his counterpart held 'a lot of discussions that reflect the real profound transformation in ties' between both the countries. Addressing a joint press conference on Saturday morning, the EAM and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne jointly spoke on enhancing the bilateral ties between both countries. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Australia from February 10-13 at the invitation of his Australian counterpart.

'No Plan To Reintroduce Repealed Farm Laws In Future': Agri Min Tomar Informs Rajya Sabha

Months after the repeal of farm laws that led to the massive farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, the Centre has now informed that it has no plans to reintroduce it. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that the Central government will not be bringing back the three repealed farm laws in future.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in an interview, had said that the laws were subsequently withdrawn in the "interests of the country".

EAM Jaishankar Slams China For Belittling QUAD; Briefs Members About India-China Relations

Following China’s criticism of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that China’s disregard will not make the group less credible. EAM Jaishankar, speaking alongside Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Melbourne, said that the QUAD members' actions and stance are clear in vision.

Furthermore, he informed that the QUAD discussed the India-China relations as a part of briefing each other about developments in their neighbourhoods.

