Republic Top 10 Headlines: Twin Blasts Rock Jammu Airbase; Delhi Oxygen Audit And More

J&K: Two Drones Used For Twin Blasts On Jammu Air Force Base, NIA To Probe Attack

In a major twin blast case in Jammu, sourced said that two drones were used to carry out the explosions near the Jammu airbase. The NIA is set to visit the blast site at the Jammu airport where two explosions took place in a gap of five minutes. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion. The sound of the high-intensity blast was heard till 2 kilometers. Two persons have been arrested so far.

Delhi Oxygen Audit: AAP Claims 'BJP Lies Exposed' After AIIMS Dir Terms Report 'interim'

Lashing out at BJP over the interim report of the Delhi oxygen audit by an SC panel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, claimed that BJP's allegations were busted by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. Singh claimed that the BJP cannot speak the truth like the way they lied. AAP and BJP are currently embroiled in a political faceoff over an interim oxygen audit report by an SC panel that claimed that Delhi had exaggerated its O2 claim up to 4 times in May.

Ex-Maha CM Fadnavis Vows To 'quit Politics' If He Fails To Pass OBC Quota When In Power

In a massive announcement, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis vowed to 'retire from politics' if he failed to get back Other Backward classes (OBC) reservation if brought back to power. Addressing BJP workers at a protest in Nagpur on Saturday, Fadnavis urged the OBC ministers in the MVA government to pass a law mandating OBC reservation in local bodies. Stating that Parliament's intervention was unnecessary, Fadnavis that all other states apart from Maharashtra had such a reservation.

Rajasthan Revises COVID Guidelines, Allows Offices To Reopen: Here’s What’s Allowed

With a downfall in COVID-19 cases in the state, Rajasthan Government, on Saturday decided to ease lockdown restrictions. The Rajasthan home department has issued updated guidelines which will be applicable from June 28, informed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Several new reliefs have been announced for the citizens including an allowance to all religious places.

Pakistan Seeks ‘civilised’ And ‘even-handed’ Relationship With US Like The One That Exists Between America And India: Imran Khan

Islamabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Pakistan is seeking a "civilised" and "even-handed" relationship with Washington like the one that existed between the US and the UK or with India "right now", Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, underlining the role Islamabad could play in the region, including in Afghanistan after America leaves the war-torn country.

Additional Vaccine Doses Made Available To 5 Uk'd Districts Due To Chardham Yatra

Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) With chardham yatra beginning for locals on July 1, additional Covid vaccine doses were made available on Saturday to Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts where the four Himalayan temples are located.

Imran Khan's Advice To Pak Filmmakers 'impressed' By Indian Films: 'Copy Has No Value'

Films from India are watched across the world, and Pakistanis to are known to follow their neighbouring country's industry closely. As films from India are not releasing in Pakistan, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urged filmmakers 'impressed' by Indian films to focus on original content. He stated that the 'copy had no value' while acknowledging the interest from the Pakistani film industry in Indian films.

Younis Khan Resigned After Hasan Ali Allegedly Refused To Take Ice Bath During SA Tour

It was learned earlier this week that former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan had stepped down as the national cricket team's batting coach after a mutual agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Younis Khan was appointed as the Pakistan team's batting coach in November last year on a two-year contract until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Mithali Raj Wants Shafali Verma To Play 'freely', Says 'as A Captain I Encourage Her'

Indian women's team's Test & ODI captain Mithali Raj has said that youngster Shafali Verma can play the way she wants to i.e. by freely expressing herself on her ODI debut against England. The finalists of the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup will lock horns in the first ODI at Bristol County Ground on Sunday.

NASA Shares Image Of ISS Transiting The Sun; Tiny Silhouettes Leave Netizens In Awe

NASA on Saturday shared a composite image of seven stunning frames of the International Space Station (ISS) transiting the Sun. In the images, the ISS can be seen as tiny dots casting its silhouette onto the Sun as it transits the golden orb at roughly five miles per second near Nellysford, Virginia.

