RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Booked For Protesting Against CAA In Patna's Restricted Area

On Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was booked by the Patna police amongst others for carrying out the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act during Bihar Bandh in the state capital's restricted area. The 'bandh' turned violent in some places with demonstrators going out of control. As many as 13 people were arrested and 1,550 were taken into preventive custody, 14 cases were registered and 13 people were arrested in 38 districts in the state.

"There was a ruckus on the Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna during the Bihar Bandh called by RJD yesterday. A case has been filed against Tejashwi Yadav, Jagadanand Singh and others," said the police .

In Patna, protesters broke police barricades and blocked roads during a demonstration. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which had called for a 'bandh' in Bihar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had later expelled three people from the party for vandalizing the auto-rickshaw in Bhagalpur in which children were present.

JD(U) on CAA

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) has supported the amended Citizenship Act in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This support did lead to a rift in the party with leaders like Pawan Varma and JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor opposing the party's support to CAA. Kishor has termed CAB and National Register of Citizens (NRC) - a "lethal combo" in the hands of the government to 'systematically discriminate and prosecute people based on religion.' However, on Friday Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had assured that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented in the state. "Kahe ka NRC. Ye kabhi nahi lagu hoga. (What NRC. It will never be implemented)." Nitish Kumar had been facing continuous pressure from his party men after the JDU decided to support CAB in both houses of Parliament.

(With Agency Inputs)

