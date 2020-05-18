Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Asks Indians To Stay Safe As Cyclone Amphan Approaches Coast

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday created a sand art on cyclone 'Amphan' which is going to hit the coast of Bay of Bengal on Monday evening. In his sand art, Sudarsan Pattnaik urged Indians to 'not panic and stay safe.' In an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha governments, the Home Ministry has said that 'Amphan' was spotted on Monday morning over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal. It has been moving nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST on Monday. The storm is very likely to intensify further into a super cyclonic storm by Monday evening.

My SandArt at Puri sea beach in #Odisha with message “Stay safe & Don’t panic “ #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/uhcQHQePi8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 18, 2020

PM to hold review meeting with NDMA & MHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair a high-level meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review the situation around cyclone 'Amphan' on Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm 'Amphan' is likely to intensify into a super cyclone within the next 24 hours and hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the meeting will be held at 4 pm on Monday with the NDMA and the MHA. PM Modi is the chairman of the NDMA.

