COVID-19: Sara Tendulkar Travels Down The Memory Lane During Self-quarantine

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many celebrities have taken to social distancing and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, recently revealed how she is spending her time. On March 19, Sara took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with a caption “Social distancing got me scrolling through 2019”. In the post, she also mentioned that the pictures were taken in New York.

The Instagram post has taken the internet by storm as it has already received more than 85,000 likes and thousands of comments. While some internet users called her ‘beautiful’ others even called her ‘daughter of God’. One Instagram user wrote, “Quarantine just got better after this”. Another said, "Be careful from coronavirus”.

189 confirmed cases in India

While several people are self-isolating, as of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen up to 189 with four deaths throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.

The Health Ministry has also taken measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus. According to the official website of Health Ministry, no scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020, for one week. Max travel time 20 hours is allowed for any aircraft. The state governments shall also issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /govt servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home. All children below 10 years are further advised to remain at home and avoid picnics.

