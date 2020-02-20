Shatrughan Sinha Calls Babulal Marandi's 'ghar Wapsi' A 'master Stroke' By HM Amit Shah

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Thursday, February 20 and hailed Home Minister Amit Shah for merging Babulal Marandi’s JVM(P) with BJP. He described Amit Shah’s efforts to get the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand into the party as a “masterstroke”. Sinha said that this is the real “ghar wapasi” and Marandi has returned home after 14 years of “vanvaas”.

Shatrughan Singh hails Amit Shah, welcomes Marandi

Master stroke by the master strategist, Hon’ble HM #AmitShah & his team to rope in a very dear friend, man with tremendous image, integrity, credibility, leadership qualities frm CM, Jharkhand #BabulalMarandi from #Jharkhand. His ghar wapsi brings an end to his vanvas of 14yrs. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 20, 2020

This merger of his party with the #BJP with great fanfare is deserving for both & is truly in the larger interest of Jharkhand & the nation. Hope, wish & pray this also brings fruitful results. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 20, 2020

JVM(P) merges with BJP

Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and president of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, February 17 in Ranchi. BJP chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and many other senior BJP leaders attended the ceremony. As per reports, BJP made all-out efforts to make the merger and Marandi's re-joining a grand event.

Fourteen years after he snapped relations with the BJP, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi on February 10 announced his 'wapsi' (return) to the saffron party. Marandi declared that his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect. JVM-P has three MLAs, but two of them--Bandhu Tirkey and Pradip Yadav- have rebelled and thus expelled from the party. Marandi will be the lone legislator of the party after doors were shown to the two others.

