SPIC MACAY To Host Online Memorial Concert For Pandit Jasraj On August 30

SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) is set to host an online memorial concert for legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj on August 30. The largely volunteer-based organisation will host the virtual concert on its official YouTube channel SPIC MACAY, which boasts of over 53k subscribers, from 6.30pm onwards.

Several well-known musicians, singers, dancers will offer their tribute at the global homage concert which will be attended by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt. Birju Maharaj, Dr L Subramaniam, Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma, Begum Parveen Sultana, Vid. Sonal Mansingh, and Vid. Vikku Vinayakram, are among the participants who will offer their homage to Pandit Jasraj through their music, dance, and/or words.

Here’s the video link of Live concert:

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana with a musical career spanning more than 80 years, passed away on August 17 at the age of 90. The mortal remains of Pandit Jasraj were brought to Mumbai from his home in New Jersey, US. Maharashtra Government ordered to accord a state funeral to the legendary vocalist.

Pt. Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990), and Padma Vibhushan (2000). A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music, in 2019. International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006, as “Panditjasraj”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his demise has left a “deep void in the Indian cultural sphere”. PM Modi further shared two pictures with Pandit Jasraj and wrote, "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists." The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also mourned the death of classical vocalist.

