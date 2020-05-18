'Stop Abetting Terrorism In India', Air Force Chief Warns Pakistan; Says IAF Is Ready 24/7

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday said that whenever there is a terrorist attack on Indian soil, Pakistan should be worried and if they want to get out of these worries, they should stop abetting terrorism in India. Speaking to ANI, the Air Chief Marshal said that his Force was ready 24x7 in case there is a situation where action is required to be taken against terrorist camps and launchpads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Opining about Pakistan expanding its flying activities along borders with India fearing a retaliatory strike from India in view of the Handwara attack Bhadauria said,

"Whenever there is a terrorist attack on our soil, they (Pakistan) should be worried and they were rightly worried. They have to stop abetting terrorism in India if they have to get out of these worries."

Bhadauria said in the first week of May, Col Ashutosh Sharma and three other Army personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Pakistan-backed terrorists. Pakistan had also increased its night flying activities fearing a Balakot-type aerial strike on its terrorist camps and launchpads.

"If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7," he said when asked if his Force was ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Indian Air Force on February 26 last year had targeted Jaish terror camps in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in which its missiles successfully hit the terrorist camp.

DG Deswal Warns Terrorists

Earlier this week, as terrorists tried to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir by taking advantage of the weather conditions, the Border Security Force (BSF) were actively guarding the borders and were neutralising terrorist at their launch pads. The Indian security forces are ready to deal with any attempt of intrusion, Border Security Force (BSF) DG SS Deswal told ANI.

"Terrorists try to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via riverine areas as they became accessible due to the melting of snow in summer. In most cases, terrorists are neutralised at launching pads across the border. We are capable of thwarting any attempt of intrusion," DG Deswal said.

(With Inputs from ANI)