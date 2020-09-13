Sushant Singh Rajput Gets Kolkata Tribute Before Durga Puja; Artist Suggests Perfect Role

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput continue to pay rich tributes to their icon in different ways and remember him for his outstanding performances. One such fan of Sushant is an artist in Kolkata who has drawn paintings of the late actor ahead of Durga Puja.

Manas Rai, an artist in Kolkata, paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his painting. He stated that Sushant would have been the appropriate choice to represent Goddess Durga's son Kartik in a movie. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and central probe agencies are investigating the matter.

'SSR a very good artist'

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a very good artist. He had a lot give but sadly he passed away. If a movie would have been made on Kartik, Sushant would have been the apt choice," Rai told ANI.

Sampa Chakraborty, a member of a Puja committee in the city, said that people see an impression of Kartik in Sushant.

"This year, Sushant Singh Rajput's face is being created in place of Goddess Durga's son Kartik as a mark of tribute to him," she said.

Sushant's case death probe

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation into the case is still underway, after taking over from Mumbai Police, which had first investigated the case. At this point it is being probed by as many as three separate central agencies - the NCB and ED along with CBI.

Rhea is currently lodged in the Byculla jail till September 22, following her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after links emerged in a drug nexus probe with which her brother and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant are also connected and under arrest. The agency had started the probe on the basis of evidence provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which is also probing the financial impropriety allegations levelled by Sushant’s family.

