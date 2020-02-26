Swati Maliwal Meets DCP East Delhi, Says 'Women Complaining About Goons Burning Houses'

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal on Wednesday informed that hundreds of women have made calls on the helpline number 181, complaining about goons breaking into their houses and burning up their homes and shops.

The Delhi Commission has been receiving calls for help from the Northeast region, where curfew has been imposed by the police in view of the ongoing violent clashes which broke out on Sunday evening. Swati Maliwal complained that despite sending all the complaints to the Delhi police, there has not been any response from their end.

READ | 'Shut The Shops, Leave': Delhi Police Announces Section 144 In Seelampur Amid Violence

"We have received several calls from women on the 181 helpline number, complaining about goons entering their houses with sticks and threatening them. The women have also complaint about their houses and shops being burnt," said Swati Maliwal during a media interaction. We have sent all these complaints to the police but there is no response yet, which is why the DCW has come down to the office of DCP of East Delhi to take a stock of the situation. A special officer has given us the assurance that action will be taken over the matter. They have also assured us to keep us updated about the actions taken," the DCW chairperson added.

READ | 'Normalcy Has Returned In North-East Delhi To A Large Extent', Assures CP Amulya Patnaik

Requests to enter ground zero and take stock of the situation

Swati Maliwal also appealed to the officers to allow the DCW to enter the areas from where the Delhi Commission has received most number of calls to reach out to the women in danger. However, as curfew has been imposed in the region, the DCW was not allowed to enter the areas. She said that most calls were received from the Karawal Nagar area in Delhi.

"As soon as the curfew is lifted, the DCW will definitely enter the areas, and extend full cooperation to the Delhi police in taking action against the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi," Swati Maliwal said.

181 पे बहुत सारी महिलाओं की कॉल आ रही हैं। बहुत कम्प्लेंट मिल रही हैं की उनके घर जलाए जा रहे हैं। ये सब कोंप्लैंट्स हमने पुलिस को भेजी हैं पर अभी तक वहाँ से कोई रेस्पॉन्स नहीं मिल रहा।



मैं बहुत चिंतित हूँ कार्यवाही को लेके और इसलिए अभी @DCPNEastDelhi से मिलने जा रही हूँ। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) February 26, 2020

READ | Delhi HC Says 'will Not Allow Another 1984'; Passes Directions For Safe Passage Of Injured

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting.

Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) called the Delhi violence "unfortunate", however, it refused to entertain pleas on them.

READ | Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma Martyred; Body Recovered Amid Delhi Violence