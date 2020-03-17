Thailand Tourist Tested Negative For COVID19, Dies At Coimbatore Hospital

A Thailand tourist who was tested negative for Coronavirus died at a Coimbatore hospital on Tuesday after his kidneys failed. The 49-year-old man had come to Tamil Nadu on a trip with six others last week. The man named Don Rosco had landed in Delhi and then travelled to Chennai and Erode district for a vacation.

Read: 'PM Modi Appreciated Positive Campaign By Media Against COVID-19,' Says Pralhad Joshi

While he was on his way back, the authorities noted that he had a slight fever at the Coimbatore airport soon after which he was admitted to Coimbatore government hospital. The man seemingly possessed symptoms of Coronavirus.

Although he was tested negative for Coronavirus, hospital sources claim that he had sustained an injury to his leg. He was also severely diabetic and was under treatment for the past 3 days. However, his kidneys failed during treatment, leading to his death.

Read: Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh Govt Cancels All Examinations In State

Number of confirmed cases in India rise to 126

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported third death due to novel coronavirus as a 64-year-old patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai. The resident of Ghatkopar was the first victim of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra which has reported 39 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the country. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 126, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read: Anurag Thakur Brushes Off Rahul Gandhi's 'Tsunami Coming'; Says 'he's Always In Confusion'

Read: Kerala Launches Massive 'Break The Chain' Campaign To Combat Coronavirus Outbreak