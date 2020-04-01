TikTok Donates 4 Lakh Hazmat Suits, 2 Lakh Masks To Indian Govt

TikTok India announced that the video-sharing app company is donating medical equipment worth Rs 100 crore that includes hazmat protective suits and masks for doctors and medical staff. The social networking service, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, said that it is donating 400,000 hazmat medical protective suits and 200,000 masks to protect doctors and front line medical staff in India.

The company said in a statement that doctors and health workers are the most vulnerable and exposed to the deadly virus and their safety is of utmost priority. It added that the Indian government has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and the company wants to contribute towards it.

“As a responsible organization committed to the safety and security of citizens in India, we are open to extending further support by way of additional donations in the coming time,” said TikTok.

“Additionally, our contribution also covers local/state level medical workers, as we have donated 200,000 masks, to Delhi and Maharashtra Government,” it added.

The company said that the essential protective gear meets the prescribed standards and guidelines and is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also lauded doctors and supporting medical staff as the heroes combating the pandemic from the forefront and working tirelessly to keep everyone safe and protected.

#GharBaithoIndia campaign

TikTok recently started #GharBaithoIndia campaign in partnership with United Nations Development Programme and invited users to share ideas on how to stay safe and beat the lockdown blues. In the wake of network pressure in India, TikTok also decided to eliminate high definition and ultra- high definition quality videos to ensure that data load for telecom networks is effectively reduced during the nationwide lockdown.

The company said that it is “conscious of the pressure on network infrastructure and capacity, as overall internet consumption increases at this point.”

