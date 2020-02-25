Trump's Visit Opens New Chapter For 'deep And Ever-abiding' India-US Ties: Prez Kovind

The visit of US President Donald Trump to India has opened a new chapter for 'deep and abiding' ties between the two countries, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his remarks at the banquet hosted in the honour of the visiting dignitary on Tuesday.

"Your (President Trump) visit and the grace of the First Lady have won you millions of admirers in India. Your visit has, indeed, opened a new chapter of our ties," Kovind remarked. "Our relations are deep and ever-abiding. Today, the ever-expanding orbit of our partnership encompasses the map of every single human endeavour," he added.

President Kovind also said that the trade journey which began between India and America in the 19th century with ice from New England reaching the shores of Chennai, has to this day, blossomed into strong economic partnership, connected with expanding trade, innovative investments, and latest technology.

'Trump friend of India in every sense'

President Ram Nath Kovind praised Donald Trump for his affection towards Indian culture and towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that Trump has been a friend of India in every sense.

"You (President Trump) have been a friend of India in every sense. Time and again, you have shown your affection towards us in the most spectacular manner, whether by lighting the Diwali lamp at the White House, by joining our Prime Minister on stage to celebrate our partnership in Houston or mesmerising our people by your address at the Motera stadium yesterday," said Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind received Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also present at the banquet.

Several Indian dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, music composer AR Rahman, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Chief Ministers of several countries were present at the banquet.

