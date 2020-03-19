The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

TS Singh Deo Announces 1st Coronavirus Case In Chhattisgarh, Urges Less Movement

General News

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo on Thursday announced the first reported case of the Novel Coronavirus in the city. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
TS Singh Deo

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo on Thursday announced the first reported case of the novel Coronavirus in the city. Taking to Twitter, he reassured everyone of taking all the necessary steps and precautions to fight the virus from spreading. Along with it, he requested all the people to restrict movement and avoid unnecessary travel. 

 

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 182. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi. 

Read: Delhi CM issues directives amid Coronavirus crisis, urges people to work from home

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

Read: Mumbai: AC locals to be suspended, replaced by non-ACs amid coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

Read: Maharashtra Health Minister confirms 49 coronavirus cases; 2 patients on ventilator

Read: Market Basket senior hours announced for elderly to shop during Coronavirus outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI