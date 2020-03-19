TS Singh Deo Announces 1st Coronavirus Case In Chhattisgarh, Urges Less Movement

Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo on Thursday announced the first reported case of the novel Coronavirus in the city. Taking to Twitter, he reassured everyone of taking all the necessary steps and precautions to fight the virus from spreading. Along with it, he requested all the people to restrict movement and avoid unnecessary travel.

I am very sad to inform you all that the first case of #COVID19 has been reported in Chhattisgarh. I also want to reassure everyone that we are taking all necessary steps and precautions to prevent it from spreading. (1/2) — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 19, 2020

The committed team of doctors, health workers police force and experts are leaving no stone unturned to serve the people, round the clock.



I request you all to help them do their jobs better by restricting movement and avoiding unnecessary travel. (2/2) — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has reached 182. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance-- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

