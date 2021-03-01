UAE Welcomes Recent India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement Over 'disputed Borders Of Kashmir'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday released a statement, welcoming the reinforcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the "two friendly countries in Kashmir".

India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement on Thursday agreeing to strictly observe the 2003 Ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). Both the United Nations and the United States welcomed the announcement. Now the UAE has appreciated the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the "disputed" borders in Kashmir.

"The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed borders in Kashmir. UAE has close historical ties with the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement. It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region," the statement read.

READ | Indian Army Warns Pakistan: 'Ceasefire At LOC Will Have No Impact On Counter-terror Ops'

'Two friendly countries in Kashmir'

"UAE foreign ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples," it added.

The agreement on ceasefire was reached during a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan to review the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

READ | Pakistan Wants Peaceful Resolution Of All Disputes With India After Ceasefire Agreement

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24/25," the joint statement said.

On Saturday, the Indian Army affirmed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan will have no impact on counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan on February 26 said that it wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India, including the Kashmir issue.

READ | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact Is 'positive Step Towards Greater Peace & Stability': US

READ | UN Chief Welcomes India-Pak Ceasefire Pact: 'Will Provide Opportunity For Further Dialogue