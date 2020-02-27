UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Expresses Concern Over Delhi Violence

Amid the escalating violence in the national capital, the Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, on Thursday said that the Secretary-General was very saddened by a large number of casualties reported during the violent clashes in Delhi. Dujarric also said that the Guterres has appealed for maximum restraint.

Addressing the media Stephane Dujarric said, "Secretary-General is very saddened by the reports of casualties following the protests in Delhi. As he has done in similar circumstances, he calls for maximum restraint and for violence to be avoided."

READ | Delhi Violence Timeline: Capital Witnesses Shocking 4-day Escalation; Here's The Sequence

NSA reviews situation

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing Delhi violence under control. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in northeast Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

After reviewing the situation in violence-hit areas of Delhi, Doval met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and briefed him about the situation in the national capital. Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, along with the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau, was also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister.

READ | Delhi Violence Result Of Intelligence Failure, Hence Home Ministry's Failure: Rajinikanth

Violence in the National Capital

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Death toll in the violence in parts of north-east Delhi on Thursday stood at 27.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

READ | PM Modi Appeals To Delhi's People To Maintain Peace; Reviews Situation Amid Violence

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 27 Killed,189 People Injured; NSA Doval Briefs HM Amit Shah