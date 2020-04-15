UP Govt Carries Out Random Sample Testing In Over 35 Hotspots Of Noida And Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Wednesday decided to set up random sample testing in over 35 hotspots of Noida and Ghaziabad in order to rapidly arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As per the latest figures, Ghaziabad has reported 27 cases to date, with no new cases being reported on Tuesday. Noida, on the other hand, witnessed its highest single-day spike, reporting 16 cases. As per the State government official, more and more cases of COVID-19 are emerging from areas of hotspots. As many as 445 Coronavirus cases have been reported from the areas of hotspots alone.

The UP authorities reveal that more than 100 samples will be collected on the basis of random sampling from these hotspots. These would then be tested in the newly inaugurated antibody testing facility at the Government Institute of Medical Science in Greater Noida. Apart from this, another testing lab in PGI, Sector 30 will also begin its operation soon.

Lockdown enforcement in UP

As of date, 17,585 people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25. In addition to this, 12,632 vehicles have been seized and Rs 6,84,00,000 fine has been collected during checking. In several crackdowns on black marketing during the lockdown period, 404 FIRs have been filed and 189 people have been booked. In steps to curb the spread of misinformation on social media, 12 TikTok accounts, seven Facebook accounts, four Twitter accounts and one Whatsapp account has been blocked.

In a meeting held earlier in the day, it was announced that special attention will be paid to provide medical facilities to people showing symptoms of COVID-19 in all areas of the state. To ensure the safety of health workers who are looking after COVID-19 patients, additional PPEs will be provided with the help of State COVID-19 fund.

(With Agency Inputs)

