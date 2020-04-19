'From Square Cuts To Haircuts', Says Sachin Tendulkar As He Gives Himself A New Look

As the entire country battles the Coronavirus pandemic, the consequent lockdown has brought the entire world to a standstill. Amid the lockdown, former Indian legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar took things into his own hands as he decided to give himself a new haircut with the barbershops being shut temporarily.

Taking to Instagram, Tendulkar shared pictures of his new haircut and wrote, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts have always enjoyed doing new things."

Earlier on Saturday, Indian team skipper Virat Kohli also gave himself a new look amid the lockdown period. He also introduced a new challenge - #TrimAtHome - on Twitter for his fans to take up.

'Staying well-groomed': Virat Kohli

"Hi guys since we have all been indoors for a while, I thought I will give myself a new look and trim my beard today and what I am gonna do today is use two of my favourite products. I am gonna use the standard trimmer and the second one being the one blade to clean all this up. I am gonna use some cream on all sides and leave this one (the middle portion) a little longer", said Kohli on a video that he had posted on his official Twitter handle.

Team India turn Team Mask Force

All the current and former cricketers of the Indian team came forward to make people aware of how one can make masks by sitting at home and also guided the public about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aarogya Setu mobile application. The cricketers who had come for this noble cause included the likes of Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, former vice-captain Virender Sehwag, ex-skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, former captain and batting great Rahul Dravid, Indian eves star batter Smriti Mandhana, Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj as well as T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, cricket legend & Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, and others.

