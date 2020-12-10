Viral Videos, Stunning Feats & Lifesaving Heroics: Meet 5 Kids The Internet Loved In 2020

Since other options have been rendered unavailable due to the pandemic, social media has become the number one place where people go to find solace, especially since the web is full of adorable videos and images (among a lot of other things) that one may use to distract oneself from all that's going on. Kids sometimes find themselves at the center of all heartwarming content and sometimes also score wondrous achievements. So, here's a look at how kids ruled the Internet in 2020.

1. Indian-American first TIME Kid of the Year

Fifteen-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao became the first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’ by TIME for her contribution to using technology against issues such as contaminated drinking water, opioid addiction, and cyberbullying. The magazine chose the “brilliant” teenager for her “astonishing work” in tackling social issues. In an article for Rao, the magazine has elaborated on her achievements after the 15-year-old was selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME’s first ‘Kid of the Year’.

2. Ahmedabad boy world's youngest coder

An Ahmedabad-based six-year-old became the youngest to clear the Python programming language Microsoft certification exam at a Pearson VUE test centre. The Class 2 student has officially been named in the Guinness World Record as the World's Youngest Computer Programmer. Six-year-old Arham Om Talsania learnt coding from his father and started using tablets at the age of 2 and other gadgets with iOS and Windows at the age of 3 years.

3. Indian girl fastest skater to cover 400m blindfolded

An Indian girl bagged the Guinness World Record as the fastest roller skater to cover approximately 400m blindfolded in exactly 51.25 sec. Ojal Sunil Nalavadi from India’s Hubballi, Karnataka, achieved the prestigious title on November 14, 2019. The 12-year-old who won the title was trained by her coach Akshay Suryawanshi who cited the girl’s determination and hard work as the key to her success. The footage of the girl breaking the record went viral earlier this year after it was shared by the Guinness World Records.

4. Boy's Bhangra dance awes internet

A video of a young boy doing Bhangra in front of two dogs had taken the Internet by storm earlier this year. The video, which was shared on several social media platforms, showed the boy energetically dancing outside the entrance gate of a house while the dogs jump in excitement. The short clip went viral on social media as users showered love for the young kid.

5. 6-year-old saves sister from brutal dog attack

Another incident that won the hearts of internet users, including many celebrities, was when a six-year-old boy saved his toddler sister from a dog attack. The incident reportedly took place on July 9 when a dog approached the little girl but his brother Bridger stood in front of the animal to protect her and took the attack on himself. The dog attacked Bridger and bit him on his left cheek leading to severe injuries. Despite the pain, the six-year-old managed to escape the incident along with his sister. Bridger reportedly received 90 stitches on his cheek.

