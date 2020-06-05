'What A Failed Lockdown Looks Like:' Rahul Gandhi Repeats Attack On Centre's COVID Plan

In yet another attack on the Centre's plan to lift lockdown, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared a graphical representation of what a 'failed lockdown' looks like. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader shared a graph of the number of cases and when the lockdown was implemented and lifted in several countries.

The graph shows that India had the least number of cases when the lockdown was imposed, however, it has the highest number of cases when 'Unlock' was announced. The graph compared India with Spain, Germany, UK and Italy.

This is what a failed lockdown looks like. pic.twitter.com/eGXpNL6Zhl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2020

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi Trying To Weaken India's Resolve, Even Cong States Don't Listen To Him': RSP

Gandhi has voiced his criticism against the Centre's plan to lift the lockdown previously as well. The Congress leader has also termed the lockdown as a 'failure.' However, several BJP leaders have shunned the former party President labelling him as a 'hypocrite.' Notably, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed Gandhi and stated that while the country was battling the pandemic, the Congress leader was only spreading negativity, working against the nation, taking false credit, saying one thing and doing another, and spreading misinformation for fake news.

READ | NCP's Awhad Slams Troll Army For Criticising Rahul Gandhi Whose 'opinion Can't Be Ignored'

Centre announces phase wise 'Unlock 1'

The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.

Phase 1: From June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3: After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

READ | At Global Vaccine Summit, PM Modi Affirms India's Capacity To Produce Vaccines At Low Cost

READ | Centre Issues SOP For Religious Places Ahead Of June 8 Opening: Masks Mandatory, No Prasad